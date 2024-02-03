Vadnais Heights lawmaker Brion Curran sentenced for driving while impaired

State Rep. Brion Curran was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while impaired last October.

The DFL representative will serve two days of the sentence, with the remaining 88 days stayed for two years, according to the Jan. 25 sentencing. Curran will also be on supervised probation for two years and pay $485 in fines.

The lawmaker had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16 — two times the legal limit to drive in Minnesota. When pulled over in North Branch, Durran told a Chisago County sheriff’s deputy she thought she was in St. Paul and was having trouble getting home to Vandals Heights, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Curran with two counts of DWI, both gross misdemeanors.

Curran, 38, represents Birchwood Village, Gem Lake, White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights and parts of White Bear Township. She was elected in 2022.

