Vadnais Lake murder-suicide update: Woman smothered, drowned her three children, ages 3, 4, 5

Next to the shore of Vadnais Lake, where authorities say a mother drowned her three young children, a memorial of stuffed animals, candles and flowers has been growing. Attached to one bouquet is a sign that says, “For the children,” with three hearts drawn on the paper.

Officials on Tuesday said the children found in the lake in Vadnais Heights on Friday and Saturday were 3, 4 and 5. The body of their 23-year-old mother, Molly Cheng, also was pulled from the lake. The Ramsey County sheriff’s office said they’re investigating the case as a triple murder-suicide.

Police first made contact with Cheng at 10:37 a.m. Friday, when she reported her husband had shot himself. Officers and firefighters were dispatched to the family’s home in the 1300 block of Pearson Drive in Maplewood.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office ruled the death of Yee Lee, 27, was a suicide.

Maplewood police said they arranged for social workers to come to the scene and assist Cheng and her children. “She indicated to us that she was going to be able to cope,” said Joe Sheeran, Maplewood’s communications manager.

Then, around 4 p.m. Friday, a relative of Cheng’s called 911 and reported she was going to kill her children and herself.

“As a result, Maplewood Police issued a statewide alert to ‘attempt to locate and check the welfare’ of Molly Cheng and her children,” the Ramsey County sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday statement. “Law enforcement agencies in the region then began a search and started to track Molly’s cell phone.”

Officers tracked Cheng’s cell phone to the area of Vadnais-Sucker Lake Park in Vadnais Heights about 5:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies found her vehicle parked in a lot at the park at 6 p.m. and began searching. About 20 minutes later, deputies located several pairs of children’s shoes and Cheng’s vehicle keys on the east shore of the lake.

The findings set off “an intense search” on land and water by deputies, officers and firefighters, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found one of the children, 4-year-old Quadrillion T. Lee, in the lake around 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, just after midnight, 5-year-old Phoenix Lee also was found in Vadnais Lake.

Cheng’s body was found about 10:40 a.m. Saturday and then her daughter, 3-year-old Estella Zoo Siab Lee, about 11 a.m.

The medical examiner’s office determined Quadrillion and Estella died from drowning and smothering, and Phoenix died from drowning; their deaths were ruled homicides. Cheng died by suicide as a result of drowning, the medical examiner’s office determined.

“Our hearts go out the family, friends, and community impacted by this terrible tragedy,” Undersheriff Mike Martin said in a statement. “The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident to provide clarity and closure to the surviving family members.”

Next to the memorial by the lake, someone placed a yellow ribbon around a stop sign with a sign that read, “Judge not lest ye be judged.” It included the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 800-273-8255.

