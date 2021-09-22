Vagrant stabs man giving food to the homeless in Queens park: NYPD

A good Samaritan who hands out free food to the homeless in a Queens park was stabbed by a vagrant furious that the meals were available later than usual, officials said Wednesday.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was inside Hoffman Park in Elmhurst about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when the unidentified homeless man stormed up complaining that he was late, cops said.

As the two argued, the homeless man stabbed the victim in the chest and stormed out of the park.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Cops were scouring the area outside the park looking for surveillance cameras that could help them identify their suspect, officials said.