Is Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Popular Amongst Institutions?

The big shareholder groups in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$249m, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 13% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Vahanna LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.0% and 6.6% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 4 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 58% stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 20%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

