What Can We Make Of Vaibhav Global Limited’s (NSE:VAIBHAVGBL) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Vaibhav Global Limited (NSE:VAIBHAVGBL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vaibhav Global:

0.27 = ₹1.9b ÷ (₹9.4b - ₹2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Vaibhav Global has an ROCE of 27%.

Does Vaibhav Global Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Vaibhav Global's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Luxury industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Vaibhav Global's ROCE is currently very good.

Our data shows that Vaibhav Global currently has an ROCE of 27%, compared to its ROCE of 13% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Vaibhav Global's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:VAIBHAVGBL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 23rd 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year.

Do Vaibhav Global's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Vaibhav Global has total assets of ₹9.4b and current liabilities of ₹2.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.