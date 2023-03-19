Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Pay A US$2.06 Dividend In Four Days

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Vail Resorts investors that purchase the stock on or after the 24th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.06 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$8.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vail Resorts stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of $219.84. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Vail Resorts paid out 92% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Vail Resorts generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 71% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Vail Resorts's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Vail Resorts earnings per share are up 9.2% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Vail Resorts has delivered an average of 27% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Vail Resorts? Earnings per share have not grown all that much, and the company is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its income. Fortunately it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Vail Resorts and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Vail Resorts and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

