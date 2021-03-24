Vail Resorts unveils cheaper Epic ski pass for next season

John Frank
·2 min read

An Epic ski pass will cost 20% less next season, Vail Resorts revealed Tuesday, a strategic move designed to undercut competitors.

Why it matters: The majority of skier visits now come from pass holders and two major resort companies —Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company — battle for the lucrative market share.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Moreover, selecting a ski pass is like picking a Hogwarts house — it defines you, determines your ski season friends and offers clues to your shred cred.

What's new: Broomfield-based Vail Resorts opened pass sales for the 2021-22 season Tuesday with what they are calling a "price reset" that puts it well below the cost of Alterra's Ikon pass.

  • An Epic Pass that covers 70 resorts worldwide — including Vail and Whistler Blackcomb — is now $783, down from $979 this season, with the more restrictive Epic Local Pass at $583.

  • The Ikon Pass that covers 44 destinations worldwide — including Steamboat and Jackson Hole — is still $999 ($899 for renewals). The most basic pass increased to $729 ($649 for renewals).

An alternative pass appeals to globe-trotters: For $499, The Mountain Collective offers two days at 23 different destinations and this year added a third day at one resort.

Context: Vail Resorts reported a 28% decline in revenue through January, compared to the same time period last season.

  • Skier visits are down 8% with the new pandemic reservation system, but the company announced it won't require reservations next season.

Driving the move: Part of the price cuts, the company said, is to make the elite sport more inclusive and available to a larger customer base.

  • For years, the cost of a lift ticket has skyrocketed. It's $219 for one day right now.

  • A new Epic day pass is $87, or as little as $74 a day with a seven-day pass.

Between the lines: Vail Resorts is betting the price reductions will generate more revenue through additional pass sales and skier loyalty.

  • "Today, as we double down on our pass strategy by dramatically reducing our pass prices, we are excited to make it easier for everyone to move into a pass," CEO Rob Katz said in a statement.

The other side: Colorado's Arapahoe Basin is taking a different approach by capping its season passes and lift tickets to 10% fewer than were sold this season.

  • The move is described to "preserve the culture and vibe" of the independent resort and create a better experience without massive lines.

  • Of note: The Ikon Pass offers seven days at A-Basin.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Vail Resorts (MTN), A Significant Contributor in Baron Asset Fund’s Q4 Portfolio

    Baron Funds, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 “Baron Asset Fund” investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 15.14% was recorded by its Retail Shares, and 15.21% by its Institutional Shares in the fourth quarter of 2020, both below its Russell Midcap Growth Benchmark that […]

  • Family injured after ski lift plummets

    A father and his two children are recovering after their ski lift chair fell 15 feet to the ground at Camelback Ski Resort in Pennsylvania.

  • Subaru previews more outback- and wilderness-friendly Outback Wilderness

    Subaru's popular Outback will inaugurate a line of off-road-focused models bundled under the Wilderness label. The firm released a preview image to give us an early look at what it calls its most capable station wagon to date. Starting with the Outback makes sense.

  • Julie Pomagalski, Olympic snowboarder, dies in avalanche at 40

    Julie Pomagalski, a retired Olympic snowboarder from France, died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow and Anna Faris have candid conversation about divorce

    They’ve both been through high-profile splits, and they both paired that painful process with big life lessons.

  • Jeffrey Epstein’s Hulking Manhattan Mansion Sells for $51 Million

    After spending a short seven months on the market, the New York City townhouse once owned by the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has sold for $51 million. Although that’s down a significant amount from the original asking price of $88 million, it’s still among the highest-priced closings in Manhattan this […]

  • The Fast Break | Best of Mar. 23rd

    Rewind through Tuesday's NBA action in The Fast Break.

  • Everything we know so far about the iCarly revival series: Cast, premiere date, plot, and more

    Nickelodeon's added Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett to the cast, plus more details we know.

  • AstraZeneca trial results raise questions for U.S. health officials

    The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases is raising concerns about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial results, which included some apparently outdated information. Tanya Rivero spoke with Dr. Eric Cioe-Peña, an emergency room physician and director of Global Health at Northwell Health, about the significance.

  • 2021 Chevy Tahoe Suspension Deep Dive | Explaining the IRS you should be happy about

    For years, the Chevrolet Tahoe had something in common with the Ford Mustang: both were the last holdouts in their respective segments to employ solid rear axles long after it became obvious that independent rear suspension would make them better. Ford’s development team finally blessed the 2015 Mustang with IRS when the current generation debuted, but as noted in Autoblog's 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban review, GM's full-size SUVs have finally joined the IRS club as well. In the case of the Tahoe, the dynamic benefits amount to improved ride comfort and a newfound ability to carve through lumpy corners without having the rear end flince sideways over sharp bumps.

  • Forest Whitaker to Co-Star in Action Film ‘Havoc’ From ‘The Raid’ Director Gareth Evans at Netflix

    Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Forest Whitaker is set to co-star with Tom Hardy in the Netflix action film “Havoc” from Gareth Evans, the director of the critically acclaimed martial arts film “The Raid.” Evans has set a film deal with Netflix to produce and direct films for the studio, and “Havoc” — which he will write, direct and produce — is the first under the creative partnership. Hardy stars in “Havoc” as a bruised detective who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son. In doing so, he unravels a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city. Also Read: Tom Hardy to Star in Action Film 'Havoc' From 'The Raid' Director Gareth Evans at Netflix Evans will produce through his One More One Productions, as will Tom Hardy and Ed Talfan for Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films. Evans is best known for his Indonesian action, crime and martial arts films, including “Merantau,” “The Raid” and “The Raid 2.” His blisteringly violent and stylish action movies have won acclaim from critics and have introduced Western audiences to stars like Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, while also introducing the Indonesian martial art of Pencak Silat into world cinema. Evans previously worked with Netflix on the 2018 thriller “Apostle” starring Dan Stevens. Forest Whitaker currently stars in the Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” as gangster Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson, and the show’s second season will premiere in April. Whitaker is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment. Read original story Forest Whitaker to Co-Star in Action Film ‘Havoc’ From ‘The Raid’ Director Gareth Evans at Netflix At TheWrap

  • Boulder victims: A police officer, a store manager and food shoppers

    A policeman with seven children and a 25-year-old grocery manager are among the 10 victims.

  • ‘Silicon Valley’s Alice Wetterlund Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Star Thomas Middleditch: “Tried To Warn You All”

    Silicon Valley alum Alice Wetturlund has responded to sexual misconduct allegations made against the HBO series’ star, Thomas Middleditch. “Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo,” Wetterlund tweeted on Sunday, “not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!” Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s […]

  • Ghislaine Maxwell remains in jail after third bail request denied

    A Manhattan judge denied Ghislaine Maxwell bail for a third time. Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend will remain in jail until her trial in July on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. NBC News’ Tom Winter explains why the judge turned the request down.

  • Tour of Flanders 2021: When is the Ronde, what TV channel is it on and which teams and riders are racing?

    What is this race and why should I care about it? Set up in 1913 by journalist Karel Van Wijnendaele, the Tour of Flanders — or De Ronde van Vlaanderen as the locals say — is the biggest day in the Belgian sporting calendar and has been described as being like the Boat Race, Royal Ascot and the FA Cup final. All rolled into one. The race itself, the second of the season's five monuments following Mila-Sanremo, originally departed from Ghent, the spiritual home of Belgian cycling, though over the years its route has changed. In an effort to discourage spectators heading to the race due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, organisers have not released a map or profile. When is the Tour of Flanders? The fifth, final and most prestigious race of Flemish Week is on Sunday April 4, 2021. How long is this year's race? The 105th edition of the Tour of Flanders is 263.7 kilometres long. How can I watch this year's race? Those lucky enough to have subscriptions can watch the action on Eurosport or GCN Race Pass. If you cannot watch the race on TV — or your smartphone — then you can follow the action here, so bookmark this page and return on the day of the race and follow it with us. Gratis. What's in it for the winner? The winner will trouser a cheque to the value of €20,000 while the second-placed rider gets €10,000 and the rider on the third step of the podium €5,000. Each rider in the top 20 will take home something.

  • Worst Bond Losses in Decades Show Volatility Starts to Sting

    (Bloomberg) -- Government and corporate bonds around the world have tumbled in their worst start to a year this century, as markets spooked by the prospect of resurgent inflation turn increasingly volatile.The notes have lost about 3.7% so far in 2021, even after dip-buying in recent days, according a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade securities across currencies going back to 1999. That’s worse than for similar periods in previous years.An unprecedented confluence of events has triggered concerns that faster inflation will increasingly eat into fixed-income returns. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed earlier this month in the U.S. came as many central banks have also vowed to keep rates near historic lows. At the same time, progress with vaccines has helped authorities lift lockdowns, spurring signs of a global economic rebound.While Treasury yields have declined this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the risk of unwanted inflation Tuesday, broader signals in recent weeks suggest market concerns may linger. A proxy for inflation over the coming decade rose to about 2.3% last week, the highest since 2013.Investors longing for a sign it’s safe to pile back into their favorite risky bets for the year are becoming fixated with measures of bond volatility. As they wait for the extreme moves to subside, they’re cutting duration in fixed-income portfolios.The ICE BofA MOVE index, a gauge which uses one-month implied price swings across different bond maturities in the U.S. Treasury market, has averaged the highest this month since April last year.“In order to calm down markets and improve sentiment, we need to find a plateau where rates could stay for several days,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at German money manager Union Investment.Long-dated Treasuries led yields higher in recent weeks, with the pain spreading also to the belly of the curve. U.S. government debt of 25 years or longer have lost about 13% so far in 2021. Some investors such as Ray Dalio and Bill Gross are predicting more losses in Treasuries.As a result, strategists are predicting large quarter-end rebalancing flows out of equities and into Treasuries. Bank of America strategists estimated that $88.5 billion could shift into U.S. fixed income, including $41 billion into Treasuries.Read more: Dalio wants you to swap Treasuries for Chinese debtThe selloff put an end to the bull market in long-term U.S. Treasuries that began in the early 1980s. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Total Return Index, which tracks bonds maturing in 10 years or longer, has plunged about 20% since its peak in March 2020, putting the market in bear territory.The jump in borrowing costs is spurring corporates globally into action. They’ve sold more than $740 billion of notes across currencies so far this year, the most ever for such a period. Shorter debt is hot, with over half of last week’s U.S. high-grade deals featuring two- or three-year tenors, offering investors a greater degree of protection from rising bond yields.High-yield corporate bonds have also done far better than U.S. government debt or investment-grade notes from companies because of their larger spreads, which give them a buffer against rising yields. Asia high-yield dollar notes, which have even bigger yield premiums, have bucked the broader trend to make money.Some non-U.S. dollar fixed income, such as European high-yield bonds, Chinese yuan debt, and a Japanese currency-based basket of investment-grade securities, are also still in the black. That compares with a loss of about 5% so far this year for U.S. investment-grade credit.(Updates charts)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries—and whom they decide to convict

  • Latino survivor of Atlanta shootings says he was detained for hours while wife lay dead

    Mario Gonzalez said his race may have been a factor for police detaining him