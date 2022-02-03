Vails Gate ShopRite stabber pleads guilty to killing shopper Michael Kohus in 2016 attack

A New Windsor man has admitted stabbing a man to death in an unprovoked attack at a Vails Gate supermarket in 2016.

Andrew Goodenough pleaded guilty in Orange County Court on Wednesday to second-degree murder for killing Michael Kohus.

Goodenough attacked Kohus in the produce section of ShopRite at 384 Windsor Highway the morning of June 11, 2016 and stabbed him in the neck with a knife. Kohus, a 35-year-old Highland Falls resident, died that day from his injuries.

Goodenough said in a written plea agreement that Kohus had threatened him in the past but that he was not threatening him at the time of the stabbing, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Michael Kohus was stabbed to death at the ShopRite in Vails Gate on June 11, 2016.

The District Attorney's Office said prosecutors and police found no evidence of a prior interaction between Goodenough and Kohus, though, and that the two men were strangers to each other.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 20 years to life in prison when Goodenough, 41, is sentenced on March 28. He is being held at the Orange County Jail.

Goodenough's lawyer, Natasha Turner, declined to comment on the guilty plea.

Andrew Goodenough appears in Orange County Court during one of his proceedings in his murder case. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 2, 2022, to second-degree murder.

“My deepest condolences go out to family and friends of the victim, who was simply grocery shopping on a Saturday when he lost his life in a completely random attack,” District Attorney David Hoovler said in a statement. “There is no indication that the victim ever had any previous interaction with the defendant, much less had ever threatened him, despite the defendant’s assertions. What everyone, including the defendant, acknowledges is that at no time while they were in the supermarket on June 11, 2016, did the victim ever threaten the defendant, or pose any imminent threat, and that the defendant was wholly unjustified in stabbing him."

The case wound its way through years of competency proceedings and forensic psychiatric assessments as Goodenough's lawyers planned an insanity defense based on his lengthy history of mental illness.

Goodenough has had numerous mental-health diagnoses over the years, including depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. After a stay at Mid Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton in 2016 he was diagnosed with substance-induced psychosis.

Prosecutors' stance had been that Goodenough was legally sane and capable of understanding right and wrong when he stabbed Kohus, and that he had a history of drug use that triggered his illness and negated an insanity defense.

"Many individuals, including highly successful professionals, suffer from mental health issues," Hoovler said. "This does not make them immune from the law. If a defendant can appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions, he is legally accountable. Andrew Goodenough’s actions on that day were reprehensible and he knew at the time that what he was doing was wrong. We will be recommending that he be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.”

This case is being prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Borek and Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Mangold.

