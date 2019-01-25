Vaisala Oyj (HEL:VAIAS): What Are The Future Prospects?

Looking at Vaisala Oyj’s (HEL:VAIAS) earnings update in September 2018, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, as a 8.2% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 17%. By 2020, we can expect Vaisala Oyj’s bottom line to reach €29m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €27m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Vaisala Oyj in the longer term?

The 3 analysts covering VAIAS view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of VAIAS’s earnings growth over these next few years.

HLSE:VAIAS Future Profit January 25th 19 More

By 2022, VAIAS’s earnings should reach €36m, from current levels of €27m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 12%. This leads to an EPS of €1.09 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.76. With a current profit margin of 8.2%, this movement will result in a margin of 9.0% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Vaisala Oyj, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

