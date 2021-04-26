Val Demings: Officer who killed Ma’Khia Bryant ‘responded as trained’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former chief Demings said she’s hopeful the Senate will “meet this moment” and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings of Florida said in an interview with Face the Nation that Columbus Police officer Nicholas Reardon “responded as trained” in fatally shooting 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

“Everybody has the benefit of slowing the video down and seizing the perfect moment. The officer on the street does not have that ability. He or she has to make those split-second decisions, and they’re tough,” Demings said. “But the limited information that I know in viewing the video, it appears that the officer responded as he was trained to do with the main thought of preventing a tragedy and a loss of life of the person who was about to be assaulted.”

Florida Rep. Val Demings questions witnesses at a House Judiciary Committee hearing last summer on police brutality and racial profiling in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
Florida Rep. Val Demings questions witnesses at a House Judiciary Committee hearing last summer on police brutality and racial profiling in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Demings was a former patrol officer and police chief in Orlando before entering Congress. Her experience in law enforcement has played a big part in her current role as a member of the House Judiciary, Homeland Security and Intelligence committees.

In her work on the Judiciary Committee, Demings has been pushing for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. She said she is “hopeful” that the Senate will “meet this moment” and pass it.

Read More: Nearly half of surveyed Republicans say Chauvin verdict was wrong outcome

Demings said that while historically, the two political parties in the U.S. differ ideologically, in some moments, they have been able to put aside differences and rise to meet significant moments.

“This is such a time,” she said. “And so I’m hoping that we will put politics aside and come together because we need to get this done. Our communities around the nation need it. Our good police officers need it, and quite frankly, the American people need it. We in Congress in both chambers can meet this moment as well if we have the political will to do so.”

Read More: Rep. Val Demings clashes with Jordan at hearing: ‘Did I strike a nerve?’

Last week, Demings verbally sparred with her Republican colleague, Jim Jordan of Ohio, when she accused him and other GOP leaders of using police officers as “pawns” and of supporting police officers “when it is politically convenient to do so.”

In her Face the Nation interview, Demings added, “The overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers in this nation are good people, who go to work every day to protect those, protect and serve our communities. I remind them of that. Always stand on the right side, speak up and be professional, and do the job that you’re paid to do.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Val Demings: Officer who killed Ma’Khia Bryant ‘responded as trained’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Val Demings: officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant ‘responded as he was trained’

    Congresswoman: officers ‘have to make split-second decisions’Demings: time as former police chief informs her perspectiveWill Minneapolis’s police department ever change? Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida, was police chief in Orlando. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images Val Demings, a Democratic congresswoman and former police chief, said on Sunday the officer who fatally shot teenager Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio this week “responded as he was trained to do”. In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation, Demings spoke about the Columbus officer’s actions and how her time as Orlando police chief informed her perspective on police reform. Ma’Khia, 16, was shot and killed on Tuesday, about 20 minutes before the former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. Franklin county, where Ma’Khia was killed, has one of the highest rates of fatal police shootings in the US. In a departure from protocol, officials released body camera footage soon after Ma’Khia was killed. The video appears to show her swinging a knife at another individual. Officer Nicholas Reardon shoots at Ma’Khia, who falls. One of Ma’Khia’s close friends, Aaliyaha Tucker, told the Columbus Dispatch her friend was funny, kind, helpful and outgoing. “She’ll talk about how beautiful that you are,” Tucker said. “She was just a nice person.” On Saturday, a rally was held in memory of Ma’Khia at the Ohio statehouse. On CBS, the host John Dickerson asked Demings about Reardon’s conduct, which would still be protected under a police reform bill, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which has passed the US House. The bill would restrain police officers from using excessive force unless a third party were in danger and de-escalation was not possible. “Everybody has the benefit of slowing the video down and seizing the perfect moment,” Demings said. “The officer on the street does not have that ability. He or she has to make those split-second decisions and they’re tough. “But the limited information that I know in viewing the video, it appears that the officer responded as he was trained to do with the main thought of preventing a tragedy and a loss of life of the person who was about to be assaulted.” Dickerson asked what Demings would say to officers who believe they are being scrutinized unfairly because of an increased focus on accountability. She said that when she spoke to officers, she told them to remember their training and that they work with human beings, and to use compassion. “The overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers in this nation are good people who go to work every day to protect and serve our communities,” Demings said. “I remind them of that. Always stand on the right side. Speak up.”

  • Val Demings on fatal Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

    Demings is a former chief of the Orlando Police Department.

  • For 3 ex-cops, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd's death work?

    With Derek Chauvin convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, activists and the Floyd family are turning their attention to this summer's trial for the other three officers involved in his May 2020 arrest. All three have already sought to deflect responsibility to Chauvin, by far the most senior officer on the scene. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered that they be tried together, but separately from Chauvin, to reduce the number of people in the courtroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Indians rely on "COVID warriors" as new cases set another record

    The U.S. and other nations are "determined to help," but with new daily infections setting a 5th consecutive record, Indians can't wait.

  • Post office scandal: Ex-boss quits director jobs after scandal

    Paula Vennells steps down from Dunelm and Morrisons after an IT scandal which saw workers wrongfully convicted.

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • Linkedin co-founder says companies should stop supporting politicians who aim to suppress voting rights

    Reid Hoffman, billionaire and cofounder of Linkedin, shared his thoughts on how businesses should respond to the growing number of politicians attempting to pass new laws to restrict voting. CNN reported Hoffman urged business leaders to not only speak out against voter suppression, but to make moves that empower the verbal support. In his opinion the financial contributions to politicians and political groups who have called for voting laws that hinder access to voting should be cut off by companies who have expressed disdain for the legislation.

  • ‘Martin’ Stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Say Reboot Isn’t Likely

    Both Campbell and Arnold appeared on the 'Tamron Hall Show' and said that 'Martin' likely won’t see a reboot following the death of one of its biggest stars.

  • Face masks: The ultimate buying guide for reusable face coverings

    From how to wear one to where to buy one from, we've covered everything you need to know

  • New demands for justice after more police-involved shootings

    The Andrew Brown and Isaiah Brown shootings are just two coming in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict. ABC's Kenneth Moton reports.

  • Timberwolves beat Jazz for 3rd time this season, 105-104

    D’Angelo Russell had a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 105-104 on Monday night. Mike Conley gave Utah a 104-103 lead with 6.4 seconds left, but Ricky Rubio found Russell for a layup on the ensuing possession. Conley then lost the ball in a scramble on the Jazz’s final possession as time expired.

  • ‘It’s a total travesty of justice’ — Russian authorities suspend opposition leader Navalny’s office operations

    Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend their activities pending a court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.

  • Newsom may have to decide whether to sanction heroin injection sites

    The idea is a recurring struggle between progressive lawmakers who say it will save lives and moderate Democrats and Republicans who warn it would normalize hard drug use.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican who voted for Trump's impeachment, leaves open the option of a presidential run

    The Wyoming Republican called it "disqualifying" for senators who challenged the 2020 election results to run for president in 2024.

  • First Crystal Ball prediction is in for Kentucky point guard target TyTy Washington

    Washington is the top point guard left in the 2021 class, and he narrowed his list to six schools last weekend.

  • Oscar Nominee Carey Mulligan Confirms Promising Young Woman 's Emerald Fennell Really Is That Cool

    Carey Mulligan couldn't help but gush about Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell on the 2021 Oscars red carpet. Read what the Best Actress nominee had to say here.

  • Thousands protest in Paris to denounce court ruling that killer of Jewish woman can't stand trial

    Thousands gathered across France on Sunday to protest a top court’s ruling that a man who murdered his Jewish neighbour in 2017 could not stand trial because he was “in a delirious state” when he committed the crime after consuming cannabis. In its April 14 ruling, France’s Court of Cassation, the country’s highest appeals court, noted that while the murder had components of anti-Semitism, Kobili Traoré could not stand trial for the murder of Sarah Halimi, citing a part of the French penal code which states that a person cannot be criminally responsible “if suffering, at the time of the event, from psychic or neuropsychic disturbance that has eliminated all discernment or control” over the acts they are committing. Carrying signs that read “Justice for Sarah” and “Change the law,” demonstrators in Paris, Marseille, Nice and other cities demanded a swift reform to France’s penal code so that perpetrators like Traoré could still be held accountable. Traoré admitted to the murder and is currently in a psychiatric institution. “The clamour has risen and hope has returned. That hope is all of you here,” Halimi’s brother William Attal told a group of several thousand protestors who had gathered at the Place Trocadero in southwest Paris. Demonstrators also gathered outside the French Embassies in London and Tel Aviv.

  • Iowa's Jordan Bohannon announces he'll return for 6th season

    IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon announced Monday he will return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22. Bohannon is Iowa's career record holder in assists (639), 3-pointers made (364), free throw percentage (.887) and games played (143). ''I am beyond excited to return to Iowa for my sixth year,'' Bohannon said.

  • Bengals met with QB prospect ahead of 2021 NFL draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals put in some work on a QB prospect before the 2021 NFL draft.

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.