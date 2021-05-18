Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate race

  FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Rep. Val Demings, D, Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate. That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate. That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
1 / 2

Senate Florida

FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate. That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
STEVEN SLOAN and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
·5 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio next year, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive race that could be among a handful that determine control of the Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

The move ends mounting speculation over the Orlando congresswoman's political future. She had been considering a run for governor in Florida but may have faced a divisive primary against Rep. Charlie Crist, who has already joined that race. In focusing on the Senate instead, Demings could quickly become a front-runner among Democrats and tap into a national network of fundraisers to help finance what will likely be an expensive campaign.

In a tweet, Demings said she was “humbled at the encouraging messages” she's seen on Tuesday and confirmed she's “seriously considering a run for the Senate.”

First elected to Congress in 2016, the national profile for the 64-year-old Demings has rapidly expanded. She was an impeachment manager during the first trial against President Donald Trump and was considered a leading contender to be Joe Biden's running mate. As the first female police chief in Orlando, she is particularly appealing to some Democrats for her experience as a Black woman with a background in law enforcement.

Her plans were first reported by Politico.

While Demings' entrance in the race will attract attention, Rubio is still a formidable candidate. Elected during the tea party wave of 2010, he easily won reelection in 2016. Florida, meanwhile, has steadily trended in favor of Republicans. After twice backing Barack Obama, the state swung to Trump in 2016. Trump added to his margin last year, carrying the state by more than 3 percentage points and making inroads with some Latino voters, who dominate politics in Florida's southern tip.

Rubio wouldn't comment specifically on a Demings challenge, but said Tuesday he welcomed the campaign.

“Democrats are going to run somebody,” he said on Capitol Hill. “They'll have a primary and someone will come out of their primary. We look forward to comparing their record to ours, what I stand for to what they stand for.”

Crist, a former Republican governor who is now a Democrat, said Demings would “be a great candidate for the Senate.”

“I find it very encouraging to the future of our party,” he said Tuesday.

Despite her name recognition, Demings will likely have to face other Democrats in a primary for the Senate seat. U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, another Orlando area Democrat, is widely believed to be considering a run. She has traveled across Florida in recent weeks to introduce herself to a broader audience and those close to her say she is expected to make a decision soon.

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson has also signaled that he is considering a run.

If she emerges as the nominee, Demings could be one of several Black women seeking statewide office next year. In neighboring Georgia, Stacey Abrams may launch a second campaign to become the nation's first Black woman governor after narrowly losing the race in 2018. And in North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, the first Black woman to serve as that state's Supreme Court chief justice, has already announced a Senate campaign.

A Demings candidacy could test the priorities of progressives who will play a key role in the primary. While she could make history as the state's first Black woman elected to the Senate, her three-and-a-half-year tenure as Orlando's police chief could become a vulnerability among those in the Democratic base who are leery of law enforcement at a time of reckoning on racism and police brutality.

Demings led a police force that has grappled with a long record of excessive-force allegations. She often faced calls for reforms and more transparency during her tenure, which ended in 2011.

From 2010 to 2014, the police department faced at least 47 lawsuits against its officers and paid out more than $3.3 million in damages, according to an investigation by local news station WFTV. And an Orlando Sentinel investigation covering the same period found that Orlando officers used force in 5.6% of arrests — more than twice the rate of some other police agencies — and used force disproportionately against Black suspects.

Demings’ defenders note she was credited with reducing violent crime in the city by 40% at the time of her retirement from the department.

Her move toward a Senate run could have implications for other Democrats in Florida. It may give Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently the only Democrat holding statewide office, the space to run in a primary with Crist for governor. She has spent months teasing the prospect and her most recent video suggested she would make an announcement June 1.

That underscores the fluidity of politics in Florida at the moment, particularly among Democrats who have struggled in recent elections to win high-profile races.

In the last gubernatorial election three years ago, Republican Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum by four-tenths of a percentage point. That same year, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson lost his post to then Gov. Rick Scott by a mere 10,000 votes out of more than eight million cast.

___

Calvan reported from Tallahassee, Florida. Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Rep. Val Demings planning to run for Senate against GOP's Marco Rubio

    Florida Rep. Val Demings is planning to run for U.S. Senate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio next year, an adviser to Demings confirmed to ABC News Tuesday. Demings, 64, was one of about a dozen women President Joe Biden considered as his pick for vice president. Now in her third term representing Florida's 10th Congressional District, Demings has been on the fence for months -- considering a run for the U.S. Senate or Florida governor -- but one source tells ABC News her decision came down to her increasing frustration with Senate Republicans and what she sees as their "obstruction" of critical legislation.

  • Val Demings plans Florida Senate bid to challenge Marco Rubio

    The Florida congresswoman and former Orlando police chief also considered running for governor.

  • Rep. Val Demings to run for Senate against Marco Rubio

    According to a Politico report, Demings had considered a run for governor of Florida but decided to pursue the Senate seat. Florida Congresswoman Val Demings is planning to run next year for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Marco Rubio. According to a Politico report, Demings had considered a run for governor of Florida but decided to pursue the Senate.

  • Val Demings likely to run for Senate against Marco Rubio – report

    Demings, who was considered a potential vice-president to Joe Biden, is ‘98.6%’ certain to run against senator, reports Politico Val Demings was a member of Orlando police for 27 years and chief from 2007 to 2011. She was elected to Congress in 2016. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images Marco Rubio avoided a Senate challenge from Ivanka Trump but he seems certain to face one from Val Demings, a Democratic Florida congresswoman who was the first Black female police chief of Orlando and who was considered as a potential vice-president to Joe Biden. An unnamed senior adviser told Politico Demings, 64, was “98.6%” certain to run against Rubio in the midterm elections next year. “If I had to point to one” reason why Demings had decided to run, the adviser was quoted as saying, “I think it’s the Covid bill and the way Republicans voted against it for no good reason. “That really helped push her over the edge. She also had this huge fight with [Ohio Republican representative] Jim Jordan and it brought that into focus. This fight is in Washington and it’s the right fight for her to continue.” Biden’s $1.9tn coronavirus rescue bill passed Congress in March without a single Republican vote. In April she made headlines by raising her voice when Jordan, a provocateur and hard-right Trump supporter, interrupted her during a House judiciary committee hearing on an anti-hate crimes bill. “I have the floor, Mr Jordan,” Demings shouted. “What? Did I strike a nerve? “Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be utilised as pawns, and you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves.” Demings was a member of Orlando police for 27 years and chief from 2007 to 2011. She was elected to Congress in 2016. Her husband, Jerry Demings, is a former sheriff and current mayor of Orlando county. Police brutality and institutional racism have become a national flashpoint in light of the killings of numerous African American men. Demings is a political moderate but Quentin James of the the Collective Pac, a Florida group working on Black voter registration, told Politico her police background and political views would not necessarily handicap her. Young and progressive Floridians “aren’t really anti-police”, he said. “They’re against police brutality.” Rubio is a two-term senator who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. He was brutally beaten in that race by Donald Trump, then swiftly aligned himself with his persecutor when he won the White House. The prospect of a primary challenge from Ivanka Trump, the former president’s oldest daughter, was briefly the talk of Washington but she has said she will not run. The Senate is split 50-50 and controlled by Democrats through Kamala Harris’s casting vote as vice-president. Demings’s all-but-confirmed decision to run sets up an intriguing contest in a state where the large Latino population has increasingly broken for Republicans. Rubio is the son of Cuban migrants. Demings’s move also leaves the field open for challengers to Ron DeSantis, the Trump-supporting governor seen by some as a possible presidential candidate in 2024. In 2018 Democrats ran a progressive, Andrew Gillum, a former mayor of Tallahassee. Discussing Demings’s likely Senate campaign, James told Politico: “We came very close with Gillum. But now we’re back with a really great candidate.”

