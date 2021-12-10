Val White presides over first cases as court magistrate

Newly-named Branch County Magistrate Val White presided Thursday over her first video criminal arraignments in Branch County District Court since taking office Nov. 15.

White replaces Magistrate Judge David Coyle who steps down at the end of the year.

White, a former Hillsdale County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, has moved to eastern Branch County. The magistrate is hired by the district judge and must be an attorney. She had been prosecutor, named to replace resign Prosecutor Ralph Kimble at the end of 2019.

In 2020, White withdrew from the race as prosecutor in favor of her Chief Assistant Zack Stempien on the last day of qualifications. She left his office earlier this year.

During the proceedings, she arraigned newly-arrested Jason Work, 35, of Coldwater, who was found with meth after sheriff deputies found him parked at the side of the road in Union Township Wednesday. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Roger Lansberg, 52, of White Pigeon, who was with Work, was held on a $25,000 bond for meth possession because of two prior convictions for the drug and for absconding bond from St. Joseph County over a decade ago.

Preliminary proceedings were set Dec. 21 and 28 for both men.