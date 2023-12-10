Valders senior Alexa Geraldson is this week's Stellar Student

The Herald Times Reporter is continuing its tradition of highlighting Manitowoc County’s exceptional high school students in its Stellar Students series. This series features high school students selected and submitted by their schools.

This week's Stellar Student is Valders High School senior Alexa Geraldson. Here is more about her and what makes her stellar.

Alexa Geraldson is a student of the highest caliber and an empathetic, thoughtful leader.

Name: Alexa Geraldson

Parents: Dean and Deanna Geraldson

School: Valders High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.992

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? I have been involved in National Honor Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Manitowoc County, Junior Leadership, Peer Mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, student council, forensics, Civics Bowl, American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State, Solo and Ensemble, soccer, and cross country.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? One of my proudest accomplishments is becoming student council president. I enjoy being able to help make a positive impact within my school and community.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? The extracurricular that influenced my decision to become a supply chain analyst is Future Business Leaders of America. Being involved in this organization has helped introduce me to common knowledge and practices within the business world.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? I advise those just starting high school to find a balance between work and fun. Enjoy your four years and make the most of the various learning opportunities offered to you.

What are your plans after high school? I plan to attend a four-year university to pursue a double major in finance and supply chain management. With my majors, I hope to become a supply chain analyst and eventually transition into a managerial position.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I would like to be employed at a successful company as their project manager, delegating and explaining important tasks to aid in its prosperity and growth.

Teacher recommendation: “Alexa Geraldson distinguished herself in her time at Valders High School as a student of the highest caliber as well as an individual who is an empathetic and thoughtful leader. As a student in my AP U.S. History course, she is consistently insightful and inquisitive. As a leader in the broader school setting, she excels in both athletics and in various student organizations, and I especially appreciate her leadership as part of the Wisconsin Civics Bowl. Alexa has been an exemplary student, and she has an incredibly bright future!” — Dan Brice, AP U.S. history teacher

