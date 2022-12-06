UPDATE: Valdosta bank robbed; suspect caught

Dec. 5—VALDOSTA — A suspect was caught after a Valdosta bank was robbed Monday, the city's police chief said.

The Bank of America branch at 3030 North Patterson Street was robbed at about 10:57 a.m., said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

A bank employee called E911 to report the robbery, a statement from the Valdosta Police Department said.

A man entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money, Manahan said, after which the man fled.

The employee on the phone gave E911 a description of the suspect and let them know when he left the building, the police statement said.

Both police and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office responded within two minutes, with a deputy catching the suspect after a short foot chase, Manahan said.

No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported, the chief said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Valdosta man, was jailed on a felony charge of robbery by intimidation and also had an active arrest warrant from Lakeland, the police statement said.

The FBI was assisting with the investigation, Manahan said.

"This was incredible work by the bank employee, to get out such detailed information during a stressful time. Because of this information, the offender was arrested quickly. We appreciate the response and assistance from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office," the chief said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.