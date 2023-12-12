Valdosta City Council bids farewell to Councilman Ben Norton

Dec. 11—VALDOSTA — The Valdosta City Council adjourned its final meeting for 2023 saying goodbye to Councilman Ben H. Norton.

Norton, originally from Jacksonville, Fla., has lived in Valdosta since the age of 3. His service on the council began 13 years ago in November 2010. Since entering the city, he has been a devoted member of the community and its efforts to address the needs and quality of life concerns of Valdosta residents.

Mayor Scott James Matheson began the meeting inviting attendees to applaud and sharing comments about the departing council member.

"You've guided so many council people in and out of these seats. You've guided so many city staff and so wisely guided the City of Valdosta and its growth in the last 13 years. We appreciate you," Matheson said to Norton.

Council members Andy Gibbs of District 6, Eric Howard of District 4 and Tim Carroll of District 5 also thanked Norton for his contribution to the council.

"I do appreciate your guidance and wisdom on how to handle things and see things from a different viewpoint especially whenever I was new into [the council]," Gibbs said.

Norton said it was his pleasure to serve on the council. He also spoke encouragement to the city staff and the remaining council members.

"Thirteen years behind this desk has certainly passed quickly. I'm very humbled to realize that the citizens of Valdosta entrusted their reputation in part to me, and I pray that the mutual decisions that have been made in this great hall have given all the citizens an opportunity to have a better quality of life here in Valdosta. It has been my great pleasure," Norton said, fighting back tears.

Norton is a Valdosta High School graduate and is a 27-year veteran teacher of the Valdosta City School System. He attended Valdosta State College, then transferred to Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he later graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Education (P-5). He holds several certifications and has served on multiple boards across the area.

Nick "Big Nick" Harden will join the Valdosta City Council following his recent win in a runoff against Bill Love for the District 7 At-Large seat.