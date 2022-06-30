Valdosta couple sentenced on child porn charges

Jun. 30—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta couple was sentenced to a combined 90 years in prison for producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jayson E. Wright, 36, was sentenced to the maximum 360 months in prison per count consecutively for a total of 720 months in prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $625,000 in restitution to multiple victims after he pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, a justice department statement said.

Kara Wright, 33, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $625,000 in restitution to multiple victims after she previously pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, the justice department said.

Both defendants will have to register as sex offenders for life upon their release from federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The close working relationship between the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and our state and federal partners is crucial to capturing child predators like the Wrights and holding them accountable so they will never harm another innocent child," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said in a statement.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.