Valdosta detective injured in chase

Apr. 10—VALDOSTA — A police detective was injured Sunday while chasing after a suspect.

At 9:42 p.m., a police detective saw someone he thought had active arrest warrants walking in the 600 block of Old Hudson Street, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

When the detective tried to speak with him, the suspect fled. Officers found the suspect trying to hide behind a house, police said.

He began to run again but was quickly apprehended; during the pursuit, a detective injured his leg jumping a fence. He was treated and released at South Georgia Medical Center, police said.

The suspect — described as a 36-year-old Valdosta man — had warrants for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony false statements and writings, two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of an officer; after the chase, he was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor providing a false name and date of birth, police said.

"We are praying for a quick recovery for our detective. I am proud of the communication and quick response of our officers to get to the area, ensuring this offender was apprehended," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.