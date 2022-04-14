Valdosta gang member sentenced

Apr. 14—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta gang member was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday on a weapons charge, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Xavier Rashad Brooks, 31, was sentenced to serve 100 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a Justice Department statement.

On Oct. 15, 2020, a Remerton Police Department officer saw a vehicle matching the description of an SUV reportedly involved in a firearm discharge event. Brooks, a member of the Gangster Disciples, who was recently released from prison for armed robbery, according to the statement, was walking toward the car with another person.

When Brooks saw the officer, he walked around the corner of a building and then came back and stopped behind the vehicle. Brooks was non-compliant when the officer asked him to show his hands and he ducked behind the vehicle, according to the statement.

The officer began to retreat for cover when Brooks reappeared and showed his hands. Brooks then fled the scene and was arrested days later in the same area. Officers found a loaded Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistol with a magazine at the spot next to the SUV where Brooks ducked from police, according to the Justice Department.

The case was investigated by the Remerton Police Department, the Valdosta Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.