Valdosta gang member sentenced

Jun. 24—VALDOSTA — A street gang member from Valdosta was sentenced earlier this month in federal court on a weapons charge.

Deontrey Demorria Crumpton, 25, of Valdosta was sentenced to 105 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release to run concurrently with any sentence imposed in a Miami-Dade County, Fla., state case and consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending Lowndes County state case for probation violation, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.

Crumpton pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the statement said.

According to court documents, Crumpton was a known member of the "1735 In Route Bloods" gang and had a burglary conviction in Lowndes County Superior Court. An investigation into illegal drug trafficking involving Crumpton and others in Valdosta resulted in officers executing a search warrant at his residence on Oct. 28, 2020.

Crumpton was found inside his bedroom, which was secured by a push button keypad. He was found in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun and $13,860, according to the justice department. It is illegal for a convicted felon to be in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by FBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.