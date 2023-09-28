Valdosta leaders in arts, education break ground on new center for children

TechCrunch

Can they true back to their technologies’ root-level values, reclaim their industry’s promise, and regain the world’s trust? Looking back, one of the frustrating things about fintech’s recent blowups (crypto, meme trades and FTX among them) is that so many have involved applications and business models that have shown (and still show) so much potential to make a positive difference. One of the big lessons of the social finance backlash is that empowerment without education can do more harm than good.