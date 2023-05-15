Valdosta man arrested on drug charges

May 15—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man on drug charges after a Thursday night traffic stop.

At 9:54 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 2100 block of North Ashley Street for a brake light violation, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

While speaking with the driver, officers saw a small child not in a proper car seat; they also saw narcotics in plain view, police said.

Inside the car were approximately 158 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of powder cocaine, one gram of crack cocaine, 15 grams of Oxycodone, nine grams of marijuana and items commonly used for the sale of narcotics.

The driver — described as a 33-year-old Valdosta man — also had unrelated active arrest warrants out of Lowndes County, Gwinnett County and Madison County, Fla.

He was jailed on the active warrants plus charges of felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony trafficking Schedule II (Oxycodone), felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, felony possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone), misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug-related items, fugitive from justice and child safety seat requirements, police said.

"These officers did an outstanding job in thoroughly investigating this traffic stop, which led to a wanted subject and dangerous narcotics getting off the street. The fact that he had a small child in the vehicle while he had these narcotics is alarming," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.