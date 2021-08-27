Valdosta man arrested for interfering with EMTs

Aug. 27—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man for interfering with medical personnel early Thursday, authorities said.

At 6:30 a.m., emergency medical services technicians headed for 700 block Johnson Street residence after a call came in about a woman needing help, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

When the EMTs arrived, they found a man blocking them from the home, yelling and threatening them, the statement said. The man then tried to charge one of the EMTs "in a manner in which she felt as though he was going to assault her," police said.

The EMTs called the police, who detained the man while the EMTs assisted the woman.

A 26-year-old man is charged with willful obstruction of emergency medical services personnel, the police statement said.

"Emergency medical services technicians responded to help one of (his) family members. It is uncalled for that when they got there, he not only cursed at them and threatened them, he blocked them from doing their job and helping his family member," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

