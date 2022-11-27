Valdosta man arrested after woman hit with crowbar

Nov. 26—VALDOSTA — A man was arrested after striking a woman with a crowbar, mid-afternoon, on a city street.

At nearly 4 p.m., Nov. 22, several officers responded to a call that a man was assaulting a woman on the 200 block of North Troup Street.

A caller provided a description of the suspect and officers found a man matching the description and a woman.

Police "isolated him away from the female victim. The victim told officers that (the suspect) had struck her in the head with a crowbar and that he had broken her cell phone," according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. "The victim had visible injuries that were consistent with the allegation of the assault. Officers also located a crowbar and broken cell phone in (the suspect's) possession."

Once in handcuffs, the suspect attempted to pull away from officers and run. He kicked an officer in the chest, breaking the officer's body camera.

"Officers had to physically struggle with Brown to get him into a patrol vehicle," police said.

The 24-year-old Valdosta man was taken to the Lowndes County Jail. He is charged with felony aggravated assault — family violence, felony obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor criminal trespass, police said.