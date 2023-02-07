Valdosta man charged with armed robbery, carjacking

Feb. 6—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested on armed robbery and carjacking charges Thursday.

At 2:48 p.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of Connell Road after a 911 caller said he had been robbed at gunpoint, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The man said he had met an unknown man to buy a PlayStation 5 game machine when the other man pulled a gun on him and took his money, his own firearm and his vehicle.

Another officer found the car abandoned a few blocks away, police said. A K9 unit tracked the suspect to a nearby house; as officers tried to make contact with someone inside, the suspect got out through a window and tried to run. He was caught after a short chase, police said.

The suspect — described as an 18-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony armed robbery, felony carjacking, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said.

"This was a great response from our officers and detectives to quickly locate this vehicle and offender. Because of this teamwork, the offender will be held accountable for his actions," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

