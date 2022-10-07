Valdosta man charged with arson

Oct. 7—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man has been charged with arson involving a car fire.

At 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, police and firefighters headed to a restaurant in the 1300 block of St. Augustine Road after someone called E911 to report a car at the restaurant was on fire, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Friday.

An investigation showed that a former employee at the restaurant was upset and had set fire to another employee's car, police said.

Friday, investigators learned the suspect was at a Valdosta motel. The suspect — a 27-year-old Valdosta man — was taken into custody on a warrant for arson in the second degree, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.