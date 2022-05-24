Valdosta man charged with assault

May 24—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces charges for assault following a Saturday incident.

At 7:13 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of East Hill Avenue on a report of an assault, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Police found the suspect and a man still struggling; officers detained the suspect, police said.

An investigation showed the suspect had approached the man and asked for money; when he didn't get it, he argued with the man. The suspect punched the man, causing him to fall. The suspect grabbed a long gun from the man's vehicle but the man grabbed the gun and pinned the suspect to a wall until police arrived.

The suspect — a 30-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery, police said.

"The actions of this offender were reckless and could have resulted in someone being seriously injured," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.