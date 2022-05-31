Valdosta man charged with assaulting officer

May 31—VALDOSTA — Authorities say a suspect who got a police officer's weapon away from him during a struggle Saturday is facing charges.

Around 2:49 p.m., police headed to a store in the 500 block of East Central Avenue after staff called E911 asking for an officer to give a criminal trespass warning to someone inside the store, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

The suspect had shoplifted from the store before.

When an officer arrived, the suspect gave him a false name and date of birth and tried to flee.

The officer grabbed the suspect and they fell; as they struggled, the officer tried to get his taser out but the suspect managed to take it from him, the statement said.

The suspect pointed the taser at the officer but it did not fire, the statement said. The suspect dropped the taser and ran, but other officers and a K-9 unit tracked him to an area behind a nearby home. He continued to try to resist officers but was taken into custody, police said.

The suspect — described as a 34-year-old Valdosta man — received medical treatment for an unrelated issue and was charged with felony aggravated assault against a police officer, felony removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official, felony obstruction of law enforcement officers by the use of threats or violence and misdemeanor giving false name and date of birth to a law enforcement office, the statement said.

"This was a simple situation where all the offender had to do was provide our officer with his name, just so he could be issued a criminal trespass warning and go on his way. But because of his actions, he is now facing felony charges. We are thankful that this incident did not result in more serious injuries," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.