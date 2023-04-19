Valdosta man charged with battery

Apr. 19—VALDOSTA — Police made an arrest April 11 after a domestic dispute took place in front of them.

At 1:11 a.m., police in the 1600 block of North Ashley Street heard yelling, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released this week.

Officers saw a man chasing a young woman down the street; when he caught her, he began assaulting her, police said.

As officers ran toward the assault, both the man and woman stood and ran from the police. The officers chased the man into a motel room, where he tried to shut the door on them, police said.

The officers pushed their way in and grabbed the suspect, who resisted arrest and kicked an officer, police said. The woman had minor injuries from the assault.

The suspect — described as a 25-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor battery-family violence; he also had an active arrest warrant through the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, police said.

"I am proud of the work by our officers who encountered several obstacles during this incident. They observed a crime occurring, they stopped it and they made the arrest," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

