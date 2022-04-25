Valdosta man charged with burglary

Apr. 25—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested Sunday on a burglary charge.

At 1:22 p.m., police officers headed to the 1700 block of North Ashley Street after someone called E911, saying that when she came home, she found an unknown man leaving her apartment with items that belonged to her, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

She gave officers a description of the man; police established a perimeter and a K9 unit began tracking,

A suspect was found in the 1600 block of North Ashley Street with the woman's items still in his possession, police said. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest from Lowndes County, the statement said.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Valdosta man, was arrested for the outstanding warrant plus charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor providing a false name to law enforcement, police said.

"We are proud of the investigation the officers did in this case. Their hard work resulted in this offender's quick arrest and the complainant getting her property back," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.