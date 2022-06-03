Valdosta man charged with burglary

Jun. 3—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was charged after a robbery at a local store Friday, police said in a statement.

At 12:34 a.m., police responded to a store in the 1600 block of Northside Drive after E911 received a call from an alarm company about a burglary in progress, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The alarm company gave a description of the offender.

Officers found the front door had been damaged and a K9 unit was brought in. The K9 unit found several pieces of evidence, including a hammer used to enter the store, police said.

An officer saw a suspect trying to leave the area on a bicycle near the K9 unit's area; when stopped, the suspect had several items believed stolen, police said.

The suspect — described as a 40-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony burglary, felony criminal damage to property and felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime, police said.

"The detailed information the alarm company gave E911 proved invaluable in this case. This information assisted the officers with being able to quickly locate and arrest the offender," Police Captain Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.