Valdosta man charged with kidnapping

Jan. 28—VALDOSTA — Police charged a Valdosta man with kidnapping and other crimes.

At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, police headed to the 800 block of East Brookwood Drive after someone called E911 about a domestic dispute, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

The first officer on the scene could hear the disturbance as well as a crying woman. No one would come to the door, so the officer looked through a bedroom window and saw a male suspect pacing back and forth, the statement said.

The suspect refused to come outside when ordered. More police arrived and a woman ran out of the house straight to the officers, saying the man forced his way into the residence but she had initially escaped out a door. The suspect followed her and forced her back into the house, holding her against a wall to try to silence her when officers arrived, police said.

The police officers went inside and found the suspect hiding in a bedroom. He refused to cooperate and tried to resist the officers. He had to be carried out of the house, the statement said.

The suspect — described as a 27-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony burglary, felony kidnapping and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, police said. He also has other active warrants.

"This was excellent work by the officers in our department. When the first officer arrived on the scene, he quickly realized that there was a major situation occurring and he requested more assistance," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. "Our officers worked as a team to ensure the safety of the victim and to take the offender into custody, without anyone being injured."

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.