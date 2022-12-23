Valdosta man charged with murder

Dec. 23—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man is charged with murder after the victim of a stabbing succumbed to his wounds, police said.

Tyreke Nichols, 53, was originally charged with felony aggravated assault on a person over the age of 65 and felony possession of a knife during the commission of a crime in the Dec. 15 stabbing of Eddie Shaw, 82, of Valdosta, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

At 5:45 p.m., Dec. 15, police responded to a 911 call to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue regarding a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Shaw on the front porch with a stab wound to the neck, police said.

Nichols was standing in the yard and was detained without incident, police said.

Officers provided first aid to Shaw until EMTs took him to the hospital.

Nichols and Shaw knew each other; Nichols was upset with Shaw about a family matter, police said.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, Shaw died at the hospital; Thursday, Dec. 22, Nichols was charged with murder, police said. He is being held in the Lowndes County Jail.

"This is a terrible incident that should not have occurred. Our condolences go out to all of the family members that have been affected by this, especially during this time of year," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

