Valdosta man charged with murder in woman's death

Jul. 23—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man is charged with murder after a woman was killed Friday night, police said.

At about 11:30 p.m., police headed to a home on Euclid Circle after E911 received a call about a possible homicide, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. The caller said a relative had claimed he killed his girlfriend.

Officers found the suspect walking out of the residence and detained him. They found Pansy Fulton, 55, of Valdosta inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound; she was declared dead on the scene, police said.

Investigators found the suspect and Fulton were in a relationship and that during an argument Fulton was shot, the statement said.

George Tucker, 70, of Valdosta is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, all felonies, the police statement said.

"Our condolences go out to Ms. Fulton's family as they go through this horrible time. I am proud of the work of our officers and detectives for arriving on scene so quickly and arresting the offender without any further incident," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.