Valdosta man charged in shooting

Jul. 18—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was recently charged in a shooting that left another man injured earlier this month.

At about 9:30 p.m., July 7, police headed to the 800 block of Ponderosa Drive after 911 received calls about a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers found spent shell casings and a damaged vehicle. While they were on the scene, police were told a 22-year-old man had arrived at South Georgia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

A suspect was identified and arrest warrants taken out on charges of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, the suspect — identified as a 19-year-old Valdosta man — was located at a store in the 500 block of West Gordon Street and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The victim was treated at the hospital and later released.

