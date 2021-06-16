Valdosta man convicted in federal court

Jun. 16—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man with a lengthy history of violent crimes may face life in prison after his conviction Tuesday in federal court.

Aaron Lewis Green, Jr., 39,, was found guilty of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a trial that began on Monday in Valdosta federal court, a U.S. Department of Justice statement said.

Under the Armed Career Criminal Act (ACCA), Green could be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, as well as a $250,000 fine, the statement said. Sentencing is scheduled for September 21 at 9:30 a.m. in Valdosta

On April 29, 2018, Green invited a homeless couple living with their dog out of a truck to park at his Sandy Run Drive home, the justice department said. An argument with the couple ensued when Green wanted them to take part in a dog fight, and Green pulled a pistol from his waistband and shot the homeless man while threatening the homeless woman, the statement said.

Once the couple made their way to the hospital, the man was treated in surgery for gunshot wounds; police officers responding to 911 calls about the gunshots found Green lying on the ground outside of a church, the justice department said.

Green also faces a state aggravated assault charge for the attack, the statement said.

Green has multiple prior felony convictions in Lowndes County, including two aggravated assault convictions, a conviction for sale of cocaine and a conviction for terroristic threats, the statement said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.