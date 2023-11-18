Valdosta man convicted on federal weapons charge

Nov. 17—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was convicted in federal court Tuesday on a weapons charge.

Angelo Devon Williams, 35, was found guilty of one count of illegal possession of a firearm, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said. He faces up to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, the statement said.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 20, 2024.

On the night of July 26, 2020, E911 received a call from a child who told the operator his mother "was being hit." The operator called and spoke to the next-door neighbor of the location where a dispute was occurring and several police officers headed to the scene.

Officers found a woman outside the home with scrapes, scratches, cuts and bruises who said Williams assaulted her, the statement said.

The woman told officers that Williams had taken the keys of her rental car and refused to give them back when she and her child asked; Williams pushed the child and began punching the victim, the justice department said. The altercation continued when the child ran to the next-door neighbor's house and called 911.

During the Valdosta Police Department investigation of the assault, officers found the rental car containing Williams' belongings, including an AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle, according to a press release from the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Williams has prior state felony convictions for robbery/carjacking in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and felony fleeing/attempting to elude in Hamilton County, Florida, the US Attorney's Office said. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.