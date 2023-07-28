Valdosta man convicted on firearms charge

Jul. 28—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was convicted on a federal firearms charge this past week, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Shi-Young Lamar Sharper, 39, of Valdosta, was found guilty of one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a justice department statement. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

A Lowndes County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle Sharper was driving in February 2021. Instead of pulling over, Sharper drove through the front yard of a Valdosta home, struck some bushes and then ran away from the scene, court officials said.

Law enforcement found him and located a .38 revolver in his car. Sharper has prior felony convictions; it is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm, the justice department said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.