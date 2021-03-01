Valdosta man faces 60 years in prison on child porn charges

Mar. 1—MACON — A Valdosta resident is facing a maximum 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts charging him with child pornography production, Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.

Robert Abacan, 43, of Valdosta, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson in Macon. Abacan is facing a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 30 years imprisonment for each count. Co-defendant Frances Abacan, 43, of Valdosta, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography before Judge Lawson on Dec. 16, 2020. Her sentencing has not yet been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.

"People who abuse and prey upon the most vulnerable among us, our children, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Leary said. "We are thankful for the strong partnership we have with the FBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office as we all work relentlessly to protect the safety of children in the Middle District of Georgia."

"Our message to predators who prey on children is that the FBI and all of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners are committed and working hard together to bring them to justice by getting them the toughest penalties of the law," Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "And this case is a great example, thanks to our relationship with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Georgia."

"This was a very well-coordinated law enforcement effort, and we especially appreciated the assistance of the U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. "Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more of this type of crime against children. We appreciate the partnership from the federal level to keep predators off of the streets and away from our children."

In 2018, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office received information which ultimately revealed that Abacan had sexually molested three minor victims. Some of this sexual abuse was recorded on video, and a copy was transported from the state of California to Valdosta.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

The case is being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katelyn Semales and Alex Kalim are prosecuting the case for the government.