Valdosta man faces battery, drug charges

Oct. 10—VALDOSTA — A report of an assault Sunday led to an arrest on multiple charges.

Around 3:48 a.m., an E911 caller reported a friend being assaulted in the 1700 block of Northside Drive and police were dispatched, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. The caller knew the offender.

Police found the suspect standing between two cars in a parking lot and determined he had assaulted a woman, the statement said. The suspect was detained and a gun plus suspected marijuana were found under one of the vehicles he was standing next to. The suspect said both items were his, police said. The gun checked out as stolen.

The suspect — described as a 30-year-old Valdosta man — was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor simple battery-family violence, the police statement said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.