Valdosta man faces burglary charge

May 16—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man Saturday on a burglary charge.

Around 3:13 a.m., police headed to the 700 block of North Ashley Street after someone called E911 to report a suspicious male pushing a four-wheeler through an alley, a Valdosta Police Department report said.

Officers found the suspect walking in the area with a blanket over his head. When he was stopped for questioning, he gave police a false name and date of birth, the statement said.

Officers found parts to an ignition switch on his person, police said.

A search turned up a four-wheeler behind a nearby business — a four-wheeler missing part of the ignition switch. Security video showed the suspect breaking into a business and stealing the four-wheeler, the statement said.

The suspect, described as a 38-year-old Valdosta man, is charged with felony burglary in the second degree, felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor giving false name, address or birth day to law enforcement, police said.

"We are thankful that the citizen who observed the suspicious activity called 911 immediately which allowed our officers to get on scene quickly. Our officers did a great job following up and searching the area to find that the burglary had occurred," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.