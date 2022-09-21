Valdosta man faces burglary charge

Sep. 21—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces charges after an attempted burglary early Tuesday.

At 12:13 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Springhill Street on an E911 attempted burglary call, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

A homeowner told police he heard a noise coming from the back of his home; when checking on it, he saw an unknown person shining a flashlight into the kitchen, police said. A window to the kitchen had been damaged.

A K-9 unit responded and located a suspect hiding in nearby woods. The suspect had miscellaneous tools and gloves on him, police said.

The suspect — a 40-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony burglary and felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime, police said.

"These officers, along with the K-9 unit, did a great job working together quickly apprehending this offender before he could leave the area," Police Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

