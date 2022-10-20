Valdosta man faces drug charges

Oct. 20—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man earlier this week on drug charges.

At 10:10 a.m. Monday, an officer saw a car in the 1200 block of North Lee Street with neither the driver nor passenger wearing seat belts, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Police made a traffic stop, and the driver was found to have an outstanding warrant; officers also found marijuana residue on his clothes, police said.

A search of the car turned up several small packages of marijuana packaged for sale, a package of Alpha-PVP and tools used in narcotics sales, police said.

The suspect — a 29-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule I narcotic and possession of drug-related objects, police said.

"This was great proactive work by one of our patrol officers, who observed a traffic violation. Through the officer's thorough investigation, he arrested a wanted person who had narcotics in his possession," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.