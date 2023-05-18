May 18—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces drug charges following a recent traffic stop.

At about 1:30 p.m., May 12, detectives stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of East Force Street, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The detectives saw narcotics in the car and detained a passenger.

Detectives found more than 142 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of marijuana and tools, along with currency, police said.

The passenger — described as a 33-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park, felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, police said.

"This was great work by our detectives to locate these dangerous narcotics and seize them before they could get on the streets," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

