Valdosta man faces prison for producing child porn

Jul. 21—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces six decades in prison after being sentenced in federal court Thursday for producing child pornography, U.S. Department of Justice representatives said in a statement.

Henry Theodore "Ted" Salmons, 48, was sentenced to serve 60 years in prison (the statutory maximum of 360 months imprisonment per count) to be followed by 25 years of supervised release and must pay $150,000 in restitution to each of two minor victims, the statement said. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography, according to the statement.

In addition, Salmons will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison, justice department representatives said. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to court documents, Salmons admitted he enticed two minors under the age of 10 to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed in April and July 2021.

"The U.S. marshals and our K-9 unit helped us track down and take this defendant into custody; and thanks to our federal partners, we were able to build a good case against him. With this sentence, Ted Salmons will not see the light of day in Lowndes County again," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said in a statement.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.