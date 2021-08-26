Valdosta man indicted on murder charge

Aug. 26—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man has been indicted in a March 8 double shooting that left one person dead, court records show.

Jarod Antwan Gordon Jr., 19, was indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a superior court document released Thursday.

At 10:26 a.m., March 8, officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of McAfina Trail after E911 received a phone call about two people being shot, police said.

Officers rendered aid; when EMTs arrived, they confirmed that Jahnard Brooks, 21, of Valdosta was dead.

A 20-year-old woman had been wounded by a gunshot and taken to the hospital but was later released, police said.

Gordon was taken into custody March 10.

