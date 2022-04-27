Valdosta man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Apr. 27—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Ricardo Garcia, 25, of Valdosta pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography Tuesday, according to a Justice Department statement.

Garcia faces up to 20 years of imprisonment followed by five years to life of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine per count. In addition, Garcia will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 26, at the Albany federal courthouse, according to the statement.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in August 2020 that Dropbox, an Internet file storage company, had found that two child porn videos had been uploaded which a probe that belonged to Garcia, the justice department said.

An investigation showed Garcia's Dropbox account held about 15,000 images and 40 videos of child sexual assault, the statement said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with assistance from and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, GBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.