Valdosta man pleads guilty to producing child porn

Apr. 12—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to producing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Henry Theodore Salmons, a.k.a. "Ted," 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography, the statement said. He originally faced three counts of the same charge, the indictment showed.

Salmons faces between 15-30 years in prison on each count, followed by five years on supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine, the justice department said. He will have to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

Salmons admitted he enticed two children younger than 10 to take part in sex acts he recorded in April and July 2021. His guilty plea was sealed by court order to protect the children.

"In my more than two decades in law enforcement, I have never seen so much crime involving children as now, which I suspect is due to the prevalence of social media. I am thankful that we have great cooperation between our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies plus strong federal prosecutors — that help us investigate child sexual exploitation and abuse cases and bring these criminals to justice," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said in a statement.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.