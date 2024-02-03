Valdosta man sentenced on federal firearms charge

Feb. 2—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday on a firearms charge.

Kendrick Terrell Pryor, 41, was sentenced to 165 months, or almost 14 years, in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Lowndes County deputies attempted to pull Pryor over for suspected impaired driving in Valdosta on July 3, 2022. He refused to pull over and a pursuit followed, the statement said.

Pryor drove at speeds above 120 miles per hour through a residential area and ran stop signs and red lights, the justice department said. Law enforcement managed to stop the car and Pryor was taken into custody.

Inside Pryor's car, officers found a .22 caliber firearm, a 9mm handgun, a 50-round drum magazine for a 9mm firearm and methamphetamine, oxycodone pills and cocaine, the statement said

"We are thankful for the collaboration between our office and our federal partners to help remove dangerous repeat offenders with guns off the streets," said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.