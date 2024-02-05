Valdosta man sentenced to over 13 years in prison for leading deputies on 120 mph chase, gun charges

A Valdosta man with a long criminal history was sentenced to prison on weapons charges after he led police on a high-speed chase in an effort to escape arrest.

Kendrick Terrell Pryor, 41, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison plus three years of supervised release on Feb. 1 after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to evidence presented in court, deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull Pryor over for suspected impaired driving on July 3, 2022.

Pryor refused to pull over and sped away at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

He drove through residential areas and ran stop signs and red lights in his attempt to get away.

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Inside Pryor’s car, officers found a .22 caliber gun on the driver’s floorboard, a 9mm handgun on the passenger’s floorboard, a 50-round drum magazine for a 9mm gun, plus methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, and cocaine.

He was sentenced to 165 months.

He is not eligible for parole.

