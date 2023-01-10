Valdosta murder suspect captured

Jan. 9—VALDOSTA — A police chase aided by a county K9 unit resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in a 2021 killing, police said Monday.

At 1:52 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported his vehicle stolen from Lakeview Drive, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

At about 2:20 a.m., an officer spotted the car on the 2200 block of Barack Obama Boulevard at an intersection. As the officer turned around to investigate, the car headed south, police said.

A chase ensued and the car wrecked along the 800 block of East Jane Street. The driver and a passenger ran, police said. A Lowndes County Sheriff's Office K9 unit helped track them down.

Both the driver and the passenger are charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle, two felony counts of criminal damage to property and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said.

The driver — identified as Quintavious Washington, 20, of Valdosta — is also charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with a homicide investigated by police July 19, 2021, in the 700 block of East Park Avenue, police said.

"This was outstanding teamwork by everyone involved, beginning with the officer getting the information out quickly for the theft, the officer who observed the vehicle and the K-9 Unit with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office all working together to find these offenders. This is a great example of officers having no idea who is driving a vehicle when they conduct a traffic stop and the dangers they may encounter," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.